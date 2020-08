A house fire that killed two children and three adults in Denver was deliberately set, police say

(CNN) A house fire that killed three adults and two children in Denver was deliberately set by someone who fled the area, authorities said.

The blaze in the two-story home started about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities determined early on that it was intentionally set and started a homicide investigation, said Joe Montoya, division chief for investigations at the Denver Police Department.

The victims were members of one Senegalese family. Djibril and Adja Diol and their 3-year-old daughter, Kadidia, died along with Hassan Diol and her infant daughter, Hawa Beye. Djibril Diol was an engineer and the brother of Hassan Diol.

"They were very quiet. They never really came out of their house. The only time they came out they were just really quiet. They never had any problems. They were just very honest, true neighbors," neighbor Jordan Sims told CNN affiliate KDVR.

All five were in the lower part of the home while three people on the second story jumped to safety, CNN affiliate KMGH reported . The flames damaged two neighboring homes.

