Colorado State halts football activities after allegations of racism and verbal abuse

(CNN) Colorado State University has paused all football-related activities indefinitely, the school's director of athletics said, after learning of racism and verbal abuse allegations from within the Rams' athletic administration and in the football program.

This comes after Colorado State had announced earlier in the week that it had launched an investigation into its athletic department following a report alleging players had been told not to report Covid-19 symptoms or they would see reduced playing time.

"Today, we learned of some extremely troubling allegations of racism and verbal abuse from CSU's athletic administration generally and in the football program specifically," athletics director Joe Parker said in a statement Friday

"Colorado State University is committed to being an anti-racist university, and we will not tolerate any behavior or climate that goes against that core value. Moreover, CSU Athletics is committed to the health and well-being of student-athletes above all other priorities, and this includes their mental health. We believe it is our responsibility to make sure that all student-athletes feel welcomed and valued as members of an inclusive athletics community."

Parker's statement said the pause includes all practices, workouts and team meetings. The statement also said that he had asked university President Joyce McConnell to expand the independent investigation announced earlier in the week to include a comprehensive review of the athletic department and football program regarding the allegations of racism and verbal abuse.