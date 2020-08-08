What not to do in a bear attack? Push your slower friends down in attempts of saving yourself, says the National Park Service

(CNN) If you're being confronted by a bear, there's a few things you should know before running away.

As people across the country visiting parks and taking trips to the mountains find themselves in terrifying encounters with bears, the National Park Service (NPS) has offered a few tips on what to do if you're face-to-face with the furry beasts.

The first tip? "Please don't run from bears or push your slower friends down in attempts of saving yourself," the NPS joked in a Facebook post Wednesday.⁣⁣

The best thing to do to safely remove yourself from a bear confrontation is move away slowly and sideways so you can keep an eye on the bear without tripping. Bears are not threatened when you move sideways, but like dogs, they will chase fleeing animals.

"Do not climb a tree. Both grizzlies and black bears can climb trees.⁣⁣ Do not push down a slower friend (even if you think the friendship has run its course)," the NPS added. "Stay calm and remember that most bears do not want to attack you; they usually just want to be left alone. Don't we all?"

