Demonstrators erect mock gallows in Beirut as thousands join 'judgment day' protests

Beirut, Lebanon (CNN) Lebanese security forces have fired several rounds of tear gas at anti-government protesters who are on the streets of central Beirut demanding accountability after Tuesday's blast which ripped through the city.

Thousands of demonstrators poured into Beirut's Martyr's Square calling for "revenge" against the ruling class of politicians widely held responsible for the explosion that lay waste to large swathes of Lebanon's capital.

The demonstrators erected mock gallows in what were dubbed "Judgment Day" protests, as grief gave way to anger after more than 154 people were killed and dozens more remain missing. Over 5,000 people have been injured.

Protesters also held signs reading, "Here is where the nooses should be hung." The mock gallows have become a key symbol of the demonstrations, which are demanding that those responsible for the Tuesday's blast are held accountable, as well as against corruption and mismanagement of the country.

The gallows were erected in the same place where several people were hanged more than 100 years ago by the then ruling Ottoman Empire for revolting against Istanbul. The Martyr's Square statue commemorates those executions.

Lebanese security forces fired several rounds of tear gas at anti-government protesters.

