Video shows moments before Beirut explosion tore through a pregnant woman's hospital room. She gave birth right after

(CNN) If you ask Edmond Khnaisser to summarize the birth of his son, he'd tell you it was an adrenaline rush. And not because baby George is his firstborn, but because his son was born just moments after the massive Beirut explosion ripped through his wife's hospital room.

Edmond and his wife, Emma, checked into Saint George Hospital on Tuesday morning fully prepared for the birth of their son later that day. With Emma in the pre-labor room, Edmond decided to take a video of their last moments as a family of two. While recoding, Edmond enters the doorway of Emma's room and the explosion can be heard, and broken glass from the windows falls to the ground.

"Everything was shattered around," Edmond said. "I went and got everything off my wife, helped a nurse get off the floor right in front of her bed and then I pulled my wife's bed to a safe location."

Edmond said he wheeled Emma's bed to a room that appeared to be untouched by the explosion until all the nurses and doctors, who were injured themselves, could attend to her.

"They stitched up each other, they were very professional and then started the labor as if nothing had occurred," he said.

Read More