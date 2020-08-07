In the aftermath of a disaster, one group looks out for Beirut's lost and hurt pets

(CNN) As a grieving Beirut rebuilds its homes, businesses and lives, some Good Samaritans are making sure that one group of vulnerable residents are not forgotten.

More than 190 volunteers have been scouring the streets of the blast-damaged city for lost pets.

They search for animals trapped in the rubble, tend to the injured and care for those whose owners died, according to Jason Mier, the executive director at Animals Lebanon.

But the best part is when they're able to reunited pets with their owners.

"Everybody is at a loss for words because you feel everything but you also feel a bit of nothing at the same time," Mier told CNN. "It's nice that we're able to bring a bit of joy back to people after those same people have lost almost everything, it makes it worthwhile."

Read More