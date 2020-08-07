Three dismissed from University of Louisville men's soccer team after organizing a party

(CNN) Three University of Louisville men's soccer players have been dismissed from the team after organizing a party amid the coronavirus pandemic, the school's athletics department said Thursday. The party may have contributed to the spread Covid-19 among student-athletes.

Three other team members were suspended. The names of the players dismissed or suspended have not been released.

The three players that were dismissed each had prior team violations, the athletics department said, and were primarily responsible for organizing a party on Saturday. The party led to the temporary shutdown of voluntary activities and preseason practice for four Cardinal sports, according to the school.

The University said Wednesday that 29 members of four sports teams had tested positive for Covid-19 and multiple other student-athletes were potentially exposed and in quarantine.

"The primary source of the positive tests...was traced primarily to an off-campus party," the school's athletics department said

