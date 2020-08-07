Former Angels official faces federal drug charge related to the overdose death of pitcher Tyler Skaggs

(CNN) Eric Prescott Kay, a former communications director for the Los Angeles Angels, has been charged with conspiracy to distribute fentanyl in connection with the 2019 overdose death of Angels' pitcher Tyler Skaggs, the US Attorney for the Northern District of Texas said on Friday.

Skaggs, 27, died on July 1, 2019, in a hotel in Southlake, Texas, before the team was set to play the Texas Rangers.

He died by choking on vomit after using drugs and alcohol, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office. High levels of opioids, including fentanyl, oxycodone and oxymorphone, were found in his system, as well as alcohol, according to toxicology results.

"Tyler Skaggs's death, coming as it did in the midst of an ascendant baseball career, should be a wake-up call," US Attorney Erin Nealy Cox said. "It should prove to his many, many fans that no one is immune from the deadly, addictive nature of these drugs, whether sold as a powder or hidden inside an innocuous-looking tablet."

Kay turned himself in on Friday and made his first appearance in court, records show.

