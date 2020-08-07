260 students and 8 teachers quarantined in Georgia school district after first week of school

(CNN) At least 260 students and eight teachers from a suburban school district in Atlanta, Georgia, were quarantined after multiple students and teachers tested positive for Covid-19 during the first week of school.

In statements posted on its website, the Cherokee County School District reported positive cases in at least 11 students and two staff members. Students and staff who had possible exposure with a positive case have been told to quarantine for two weeks. The students were from the county's elementary, middle and high schools.

Quarantined students will receive online instruction while they stay home, the district said.

The district returned to in-person learning on Monday, August 3. The district's superintendent, Dr. Brian V. Hightower, sent a letter Friday to the school community regarding the issue.

"We have students and staff reporting presumptive, pending and positive COVID-19 tests every day, and this will continue as we operate schools during a pandemic," he said. "We are working with the Department of Public Health to confirm, contact trace, quarantine and then notify the school community."

