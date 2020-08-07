Oprah's O Magazine puts up billboards all over Louisville demanding action in the Breonna Taylor case

(CNN) Oprah Winfrey's O Magazine is putting up billboards around Louisville, Kentucky, calling for the officers involved in the killing of Breonna Taylor to be arrested and charged.

O Magazine is putting up 26 billboards around the city -- one for each year of Taylor's life to amplify her story and the fight for justice in her name.

The billboard features the portrait of Taylor that will be on the cover of the September issue of O. It will be the first time that anyone other than Winfrey is on the cover in the magazine's 20-year history.

"We have to use whatever megaphone we have to cry for justice," Winfrey said in an article in her magazine announcing the billboards . "And that is why Breonna Taylor is on the cover of O magazine. I cry for justice in her name. The September issue honors her and every other Black woman whose life has been taken too soon."