NFL player DeAndre Baker charged with armed robbery over alleged incident at Florida house party

(CNN) NFL up-and-comer DeAndre Baker was charged with four counts of robbery with a firearm stemming from an alleged incident in south Florida this spring.

Baker, 22, is a cornerback for the New York Giants.

He's accused of stealing cash and watches from four men at a house party in Miramar, Florida, in May, according to a statement from the Broward State Attorney's Office.

At the time of the alleged incident, witnesses said he robbed the men at gunpoint.

If convicted, Baker faces a minimum of 10 years in prison.

