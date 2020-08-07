Oakland A's bench coach apologizes for using gesture that looks like Nazi salute

(CNN) An Oakland A's coach has apologized for using a gesture that looked like a Nazi salute to greet players after a team win.

As players reentered the dugout after Thursday's win against the Texas Rangers, bench coach Ryan Christenson raised his arm and flattened his palm. He then bent his arm to offer an elbow bump to players. Other coaches greeted players with elbow bumps without using the same gesture as Christenson.

Christenson said that while he didn't intend to use a Nazi salute, he "made a mistake and will not deny it," according to a statement released through the team

Christenson said he'd "adapted" the team's elbow bump to "create some distance with the players" due to the pandemic.

"My gesture unintentionally resulted in a racist and horrible salute that I do not believe in," he said. "What I did is unacceptable and I deeply apologize."