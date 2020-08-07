St. Louis Cardinals have another series postponed because of positive coronavirus tests

(CNN) A three-game series between the St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs has been postponed after two players and a staff member from the Cardinals tested positive for the novel coronavirus during the past two days.

Major League Baseball had announced the postponement of Friday's contest to allow for additional testing and to complete the "contact tracing process" after one player tested positive.

In a second statement, MLB said the other two games of the series at St. Louis were postponed "out of an abundance of caution." MLB said two players and a staffer had samples that yielded positive results for the virus.

The Cardinals were cleared by MLB to travel home from Milwaukee earlier this week following a team outbreak that saw seven players and six staff members test positive for the virus.

The team has not played since July 29. Series against the Milwaukee Brewers and Detroit Tigers were postponed.

