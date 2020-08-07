Milwaukee police chief demoted after multiple incidents of 'failed leadership,' including use of tear gas at BLM protests

(CNN) As cities across the country rethink community policing, Milwaukee's police oversight board has demoted the city's police chief due to lack of communication and following the use of tear gas against protesters in the wake of George Floyd's death.

The unanimous vote to demote Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales was made by the city's Fire and Police Commission on Thursday evening. The FPC is a citizen review board overseeing the operations of the the Fire and Police Departments.

The push to demote Morales began weeks ago, on July 20, when seven members of Milwaukee's 15-member Common Council released a statement titled , "Too many failures: We have no confidence in Chief Morales."

That joint statement referenced multiple incidents of "failed leadership" by Morales, including one incident after the death of George Floyd where an officer knelt on the neck of a face-down protester. That officer, the statement says, is still on duty.

The Council's joint statement also disparages the tear gas and rubber bullets used "to attempt to injure hundreds of peaceful protesters."