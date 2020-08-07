Sections of Manhattan wake up to power outage

(CNN) A large section of Manhattan woke up Friday morning to a power outage, a Con Edison map shows.

Most of the affected areas were from the Upper West Side north to Harlem.

About 6:30 a.m. ET, Con Edison issued a statement that said, "We are investigating a problem on our transmission system that caused three networks in Manhattan to lose their electric supply at about 5:13 this morning. The supply has been restored to those networks on the Upper West Side, Harlem and the Upper East Side."

Subway service was affected, officials tweeted.

