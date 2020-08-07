Colorado DA orders investigation into Aurora police over stolen vehicle mix-up

(CNN) Colorado's district attorney is launching an investigation into an incident in which Aurora police drew their guns on a Black woman and four minors after mistaking her car for one that had been stolen.

DA George Brauchler said in a statement on Friday that he has ordered his office to obtain and review all evidence related to the incident

On August 2, Brittney Gilliam was taking her 6-year-old daughter, 12-year-old sister and 14- and 17-year-old nieces to get their nails done. They were in the parking lot when Aurora police ordered them out of the car and on the ground at gunpoint during a stolen vehicle mix-up. Gilliam said she, her sister and 17-year-old niece were handcuffed while police verified that the car she was driving was not stolen.

"Public accounts of the incident in a parking lot near Iliff and Buckley are very concerning," said Brauchler in the statement. "If our investigation determines that the officers involved committed a crime, I will not hesitate to file charges and prosecute them."

He promised to investigate the matter thoroughly and announce the outcome of the investigation to the public once it is completed.

