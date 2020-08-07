About 20% of Harvard's incoming freshmen have deferred enrollment over the pandemic, the university says

(CNN) Fewer undergraduates will be living on campus at Harvard than expected.

About 20% of Harvard's incoming freshmen have deferred their enrollment, the university said in an email this week . Staff were anticipating a larger number of on-campus residents.

Harvard said it plans to have 1,168 first-year students in residence or the Fall 2020 semester, compared with 1,650 first-year students starting last fall.

Last month, Harvard announced it was planning to bring back 40% of its undergraduates to campus, including all first-year students.

But undergraduates made their decisions about whether to return to campus or study remotely, and that number is smaller than what Harvard had planned.

Read More