Anti-suffrage leaders at a picnic event on May 30, 1913

The loudest voices against women's suffrage were women too

Opinion by Nicole Hemmer

Updated 11:34 AM ET, Fri August 7, 2020

Nicole Hemmer is an associate research scholar at Columbia University with the Obama Presidency Oral History Project and the author of "Messengers of the Right: Conservative Media and the Transformation of American Politics." She co-hosts the history podcast "Past Present" and "This Day in Esoteric Political History." The views expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author. View more opinion articles on CNN.

(CNN)On a Friday afternoon in April 1909, a group gathered in lower Manhattan to debate women's right to vote (a right extended at that time only to women in select Western states, except for a few others that allowed women to vote in school-related elections).

Nicole Hemmer
The arguments echoed those that had been made for decades: the pro-suffragists insisted women's vote would improve the lives of women and children and fulfill the American promise of self-government; the anti-suffragists warned that it would lead to open warfare between men and women, destroying families across the country. While the debates were not unusual, the setting was: the Woman's University Club. All the attendees -- and debaters -- were women, including the ones arguing against women's suffrage.
The women who opposed women's right to vote have often been left out of the story of suffrage, not only because they were on the losing side, but also because it's hard to know what to make of them. They're not laughable villains like male anti-suffragists, conspiring to keep women in a state of second-class citizenship while hogging all the rights for themselves. Even the pro-suffragists at the University Club spoke of them more with pity than contempt. "It saddens me, I confess, when I meet women who are exerting themselves to oppose suffrage," said suffragist Fanny Garrison Villard (identified in the New York Times only as "Mrs. Henry Villard"). "After what has been done for them in the way of education it ill becomes them."
Villard voiced a perspective -- that women should know better than to oppose their own rights -- that persisted long after American women formally secured the right to vote in 1920. As reactions to the popular miniseries "Mrs. America" and the 2016 election returns attest, many Americans remain fascinated with or befuddled by the women who marched against the Equal Rights Amendment or who voted for a man who openly bragged about sexual assault.
That confusion rests on a set of mistaken assumptions about women's interests: what exactly they are and how women come to understand them. Talk of women's interests, like the interest of other marginalized groups, often trades in flat stereotypes, treating all members of the group as though they think, and vote, the same. But as the anti-suffragist women show, women have been shrewd political actors, understanding -- and protecting -- their sources of power in unexpected ways.
