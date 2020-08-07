Exercise, eat right, get good sleep: The top 3 ways to prevent so many diseases
By Sandee LaMotte, CNN
Updated 7:20 AM ET, Fri August 7, 2020
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
Photos:10 reasons to have sex tonight
The health benefits of sex go way beyond the pleasures of orgasm. You get a health boost in all sorts of ways from fooling around, from lowering blood pressure to stress reduction. Read on for all the excuses you need to schedule sex tonight.
Hide Caption
1 of 10
Photos:10 reasons to have sex tonight
10 reasons to have sex tonight – Sex, especially orgasm, releases the bonding hormone oxytocin, which promotes a feeling of well-being and happiness. And you don't have to act like bunnies to get the benefit; a study of 30,000 Americans over four decades found that sex at least once a week was enough to make people happy.
Hide Caption
2 of 10
Photos:10 reasons to have sex tonight
Sex seems to be especially good for a woman's heart -- the physical one, that is. A recent study found that women who said they had frequent, extremely satisfying sex had a lower risk of hypertension, a common precursor to heart disease.
Hide Caption
3 of 10
Photos:10 reasons to have sex tonight
Regular, frequent sex may lower the risk of prostate cancer, according to research presented to the American Urological Association. A study of 32,000 men over 18 years found that men who ejaculate at least monthly may be less likely to be diagnosed with prostate cancer later in life.
Hide Caption
4 of 10
Photos:10 reasons to have sex tonight
You won't look like this without hitting the gym, of course, but sex is a form of exercise, burning about 150 calories an hour. Add it to the end of your workout as a reward with benefits.
Hide Caption
5 of 10
Photos:10 reasons to have sex tonight
Sex can lessen pain. Studies have found that even stimulation without orgasm can reduce menstrual cramps, chronic back and leg pain, even migraines. Something to think about the next time you consider saying "Not now, honey, I have a headache!"