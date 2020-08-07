Curious about what your fellow CNN Underscored readers are buying? Every month we’ll round up our readers’ favorite products — those products that readers like you scooped up the most over the past 30 days.

July saw Underscored readers shopping for products to keep themselves and others safe from Covid-19 while also making social distancing more comfortable. From foot peels to face shields and breathable face masks, here’s what Underscored readers couldn’t get enough of in July.

Baby Foot Original Exfoliant Foot Peel ($25; amazon.com)

Just because you can’t get to the nail salon doesn’t mean your feet have to suffer from cracked heels and calluses. This infamously effective at-home peel isn’t for the faint of heart (check out the customer images at your own risk), but will leave your feet as soft and supple as, well, a baby’s. You can check out our review of it (with pictures) here.

ArtToFrames GlassesShield ($9.99; amazon.com)

Face shields just might be the new face masks. This futuristic face shield offers 180-degree protection from droplets in the air. Made from lightweight acrylic and PET materials, it attaches to a pair of included glasses frames and can be worn over a cloth or surgical mask for an extra layer of protection.

Under Armour Sportsmask ($30; underarmour.com)

Working out in a face mask can be a sweaty nightmare, which is why Under Armour designed this “sportsmask” for optimum airflow and comfort. The mask is lined with cooling “Iso-Chill” fabric and comes in five sizes to fit all athletes. You can preorder one now, and it’s expected to ship by September 4.

Apple Watch Series 3 ($169, originally $199; amazon.com)

Apple’s bestselling smartwatch lets you answer calls, listen to podcasts, track your heart rate and more, right from your wrist. This model also features GPS and a 38 mm retina display. You can even swim with it on without damaging it!

Assacalynn Disposable Face Masks, Pack of 50 ($16.99, originally $27.88; amazon.com)

Face masks are an important tool in the fight against Covid-19, so it’s a good idea to have plenty of options on hand. This pack contains 50 3-ply disposable masks that have earned an average of 4.3 stars from more than 600 reviews. Just make sure you’re wearing them correctly!

Billie Razor Starter Kit ($9; mybillie.com)

Billie’s popular razors are specially designed with the curves of women’s bodies in mind, which may be why they came out on top of our best women’s razors test. This starter kit comes with two blades plus the brand’s “magic holder,” created to more easily stash your razor in the shower. Choose from five Instagram-friendly colors and get replacement blades delivered on your schedule.

Nyx Professional Makeup Epic Ink Liner ($8.97; amazon.com)