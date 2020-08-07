Extra savings on some of your favorite brands are never a bad thing, so we’ve partnered with CNN Coupons to help you find discounts all month long. Keep scrolling to see some of the top deals the site has to offer.

Adidas

Keep up with the latest athleisure trends from Adidas with this coupon: You’ll get 15% off from now until October 15 when you sign up for the brand’s loyalty program via our link.

Asos

Almost all of your fashion needs can be satisfied at ASOS. With this coupon, new customers can get 15% off their order until September 1.

Bed, Bath & Beyond

There’s lots of savings at Bed, Bath & Beyond this month. If you sign up for mobile text alerts now through December 3, you’ll get a 20% off coupon. You can also snag a 20% off coupon for home purchases if you sign up for email alerts before October 9.

Casper

Use a Casper coupon to get $200 off your next mattress purchase. This coupon only lasts through August 18, so now’s the time to buy.

Chewy

Never run out of anything your pet depends on — and take an extra 10% off — with autoship orders from Chewy through September 11. Plus, first-time customers can get 30% off autoship orders when they sign up before September 24.

Dick’s Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting Goods stocks everything you need to get outside and play. And if you sign up to receive emails from the brand before September 9, you can take 10% off your next purchase.

DSW

Stay stylish and trendy with shoes from DSW. If you sign up for emails by September 15, you can take $10 off your next order.

eBay

If you’ve spent your extra time at home cleaning out your house, now’s a great time to sell on eBay. If you become a seller by October 21, you’ll earn a $10 off eBay coupon. You can also get an eBay coupon code for $5 off select accessories and tech (perfect for working from home or heading back to school) through October 28. And if you pay using PayPal credit, you can get $50 off purchases of $300 or more until the end of the month.

Everyplate

Everyplate offers affordable meal kits. Better yet, grab 20% off your first week of meals from now until April 29, 2021.

Express

Update your wardrobe with this deal at Express. You can get an extra 10% off with your unique Express discount code through October 28.

Farfetch

Farfetch has all of the designer items you could ask for, and this promo code will save you 10% off your purchase now until September 3.

Grubhub

If you haven’t tried Grubhub yet, now is the time. New Grubhub customers can get free delivery on orders $15 and more until September 9. You can also earn a $10 perk on all orders of $30-plus until September 2.

Gymshark

Gymshark offers activewear for both men and women, and these deals last until the end of the year. Get $20 off orders $190 and up with this exclusive discount code. New users can get $20 off orders $120 and up. And save $5 when you spend $80 or more, and $15 off orders of $150.

H&M

If you join H&M’s loyalty program before November 5, you can get 10% off your next purchase.

Instacart

Sign up for emails from Instacart by November 5 and save $10 or more. You can find even more deals and savings for Instacart in the savings section for CNN Coupons that are valid through November 11.

Journey’s

Sign up with Journey’s between now and September 15 to get $5 off orders over $25.

Lowe’s

Lowe’s is offering customers a $10 off coupon when they purchase their first order before September 3 and sign up for its newsletter.

Lyft

New users get a free $20 ride credit if they ride before September 23. New users can also use a coupon to get up to four free rides before September 15.

Postmates

You can get $5 off your first five orders when you order your meal through Postmates before the end of September.

Proflowers

Looking for a perfect gift to send? Spend $60 and take 25% off your next order at Proflowers through the end of the month.

QVC

QVC sells almost every kind of product — and they offer some solid savings. Save 10% off orders of $25 or more until September 1.

Saks Fifth Avenue