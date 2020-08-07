Ring lights are exactly what they sound like: a strip of LEDs built into a halo apparatus that provides flattering light without creating shadows or harsh lines.

Early ring lights were typically designed to have the camera or smartphone sit in the middle of the light. This was to both minimize shadows when holding a phone in front of you and to ensure the perfect lighting for selfies — which is why they first found fame amongst vloggers and influencers.

But ring lights have in recent years clearly evolved past their vlogging roots. They are available in many sizes and setups and have become vital tools for budding photographers as well as the perfect addition to home office setups. You don’t have to be vying to become an overnight TikTok sensation to appreciate being cast in a better light on Zoom calls, and a high-quality ring light will definitely help.

Over the course of a month, we tested eight top-rated ring lights to determine which provided the best overall lighting, with two taking top honors:

A quick look at the winners

The Emart 10-inch Standing Ring Light comes with a tripod that’s fully adjustable — from 19 inches to 50 inches — making it a great option whether you’re setting it atop your desk for video calls or need some overhead lighting so no weird shadows creep into your photos. Its three light modes (warm, cool and a nice mix of the two), along with 11 brightness levels (among the most settings on any of the lights we tested), ensure you’re always framed in the right light. And at a relatively cheap $35.40, this light combines usability and affordability better than any of the other options we tested.

Since a 10-inch light isn’t the most compact pack-it-up, take-it-with-you accessory, we also recommend the Whellen Selfie Ring Light. This ultra-portable 3.5-inch light conveniently clips onto your phone, whether you’re using a case or not, and fits easily atop a laptop for video calls. The user-friendly Whellen Selfie Ring Light provided flattering lighting in all of the images we took with it, and it offers both warm and cool settings to adjust the harshness of the light being cast. It’s simply a great light, especially at $16.99.

A deeper dive into the winners

PHOTO: Ellen McAlpine/CNN

Best overall ring light: Emart 10-inch Selfie Ring Light ($35.40; amazon.com)

The Emart 10-inch Selfie Ring Light ticks all the boxes for what you’d want in a ring light: adjustability (both in terms of setup and lighting options), lightweight design and multiple use cases. Bringing that all together at an affordable $35.40 price point made the Emart a clear winner when compared to the rest of our testing pool.

From the outset, the Emart ring light is extremely easy to use. The light itself simply screws into the tripod, which in turn has three collapsible sections to reach its minimum and maximum heights. The base upon which the light sits can turn 360 degrees around and 180 degrees up or down, which ensures you get the perfect angle to decrease shadows when taking a photo or lighting yourself during virtual meetings.

While the setup is fairly large (the tripod can expand up to 50 inches in height), you can collapse the tripod to its shortest height (19 inches) to set it on your desktop behind your computer. The 19-inch height gave the Emart major bonus points, as it was the only ring light we tested that peeked above laptop height even at its lowest setting. That means you can still use it straight on, as opposed to the