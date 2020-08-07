At $999 or $1,299, the Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra can safely be called flagship smartphones. And whether you’re purchasing them unlocked or financing, you’ll want to protect the devices. (Or if you opt for the Mystic Bronze colorway, you’ll want to tastefully protect the device while showcasing the color.)

So you’ll be glad to know we’ve rounded up the best accessories for the Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra. Samsung has a full line of cases that give you an easy way to view notifications on the front, and OtterBox aims to keep your device super protected. Better yet, we’ve found a duo of screen protectors that work with the in-screen fingerprint sensor.

Cases for Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra

Silicone Cover for Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra

Silicone Cover for Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra ($29.99; samsung.com)

This case from Samsung gives you everything you need. The soft-touch silicone is durable and provides a solid grip but doesn’t sacrifice protection. The case isn’t bulky, at less than 2 millimeters thick, and supports wireless charging. You’re getting a stylish protective case to keep you and your new phone as trendy as possible. It’s available in mint, brown and black for the Note 20. While you don’t have the mint green option for the Note 20 Ultra, you can get white, brown or black.

Galaxy Note 20 S-View Flip Cover

Galaxy Note 20 S-View Flip Cover ($49.99; samsung.com)

This flip cover keeps your phone protected while letting you respond to calls, alerts and alarms without opening your phone. The S-View Flip Cover features a lower-profile design so the time and your notifications are just a glance away. Plus, an antimicrobial coating is applied to protect your phone (and you) from germs. You get your choice of mint, brown or black for the Note 20 and silver, brown or black for the Note 20 Ultra.

DualPro for Samsung Galaxy Note 20

DualPro for Samsung Galaxy Note 20 ($29.99; incipio.com)

You’ll have to preorder this case, but the DualPro from Incipio is worth it. It offers two layers of protection from drops of up to 10 feet, which Incipio deems military-grade protection. The case is still fairly slim, even with all the protection it provides. It’s available in black or a black/iridescent red combo. And fear not, preorder is also available for this case for the Note 20 Ultra.

Presidio2 Grip for Galaxy Note 20

Presidio2 Grip for Galaxy Note 20 ($44.95; speckproducts.com)

This sleek black case is simple in design but effective in protection. You’re getting protection from drops up to 13 feet and innovative no-slip grips to stop those drops from happening in the first place. There’s a raised bezel to protect your screen from shattering if your phone lands facedown. It’s also coated in Speck’s Microban antimicrobial protection to help keep germs at bay.