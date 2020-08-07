People say, “Life’s a beach” — but it can also be a park, and perhaps even your backyard, because spending the day outdoors is always a great idea. Add a great game that will keep your family active while having fun, and you have all the ingredients for a good time.

We went in search of the best beach and outdoor games to keep your family fit, and we came up with 15 that can be set up anywhere, whether you go on a camping trip, to the beach or for a quick trip to the park.

Best family beach games

Kan Jam Portable Disc Slam Outdoor Game ($39.99; amazon.com)

Kan Jam Portable Disc Slam Outdoor Game

A cross between Frisbee and cornhole, Kan Jam is an easy, fun-for-all-ages game where teams of two take turns tossing a disc at the opponent’s target, a goal can with a hole big enough to accommodate a flying disc. The team that hits the target the most wins. Collapsible and easy to carry, the game is perfect for backyards, camping trips or picnics. There’s even a water-resistant Splash version that’s perfect for pool and beach days.

Spikeball Game Set ($59.99, originally $69.99; amazon.com)

Spikeball Game Set

Very much like volleyball but with teams of two, Spikeball is super popular in part because it debuted on “Shark Tank,” plus it’s fun for all ages and an easy game to play on grass, sand or almost any surface.

The only requirement to play is that you have a competitive streak because just like volleyball, the game moves fast and you’ll be diving and lunging more times than you can count. If you’re playing with friends and you want to start your own mini tournament, the Spikeball app lets you connect with nearby players. The set’s sturdy construction folds easily and fits inside most car trunks.

Himal Collapsible Portable Cornhole Boards ($31.99, originally $37.99; amazon.com)

Himal Collapsible Portable Cornhole Boards

Cornhole has so many fans that bars and restaurants have been setting up games as a way to motivate customers to linger longer. The game even has its own pro group of 20,000 known as the American Cornhole League. It’s also beloved by families because it’s so easy to play at any age.

You simply toss square bags filled with corn kernels (or sand, beans or rice) into a circle at the center of the opponent’s board several feet away. The person or team with the most “holes in one” wins. This extremely portable version comes with its own lightweight carrying case so you can take your game to the beach, the park or your next cookout.

’American Ninja Warrior’ Obstacle Course Race Set ($56.99, originally $69.99; wayfair.com)

'American Ninja Warrior' Obstacle Course Race Set

Whether or not you’re a fan of the TV show, there’s nothing like an obstacle course to get everyone on their feet either competing or cheering. Play one-on-one or compete as teams with this 37-piece set that can be set up with dozens of different configurations, ensuring no one ever gets bored. Kids as young as 5 can play and set up the course themselves (no adult supervision is required).

In the rule book, a different diagram is provided for each course so you can set up your game according to age and skill level. Even the hurdles that come with the game are height adjustable.

Speedminton Fun Set ($29.99; amazon.com)

Speedminton Fun Set

For fans of racket sports, Speedminton’s no-net version combines them all into one fun game that can be played anywhere with minimal equipment. While there are different versions of Speedminton, this set