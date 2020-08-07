(CNN) A Canadian citizen in China has been sentenced to death for transporting and manufacturing illegal substances, a Chinese court announced Friday.

The Intermediate People's Court of Foshan City in Guangdong Province said Ye Jianhui was given the death sentence for "for the crime of transporting and manufacturing drugs," according to a court statement released on Friday.

Ye is the second Canadian national in two days to receive the death penalty for narcotics charges in China.

According to court documents, Ye and his associates were part of a criminal drug racket, operating from May 2015 to January 2016, that manufactured and intended to distribute a substantial amount of amphetamine.

Authorities seized 218 kilograms (480) pounds of amphetamine from a room the court said was used by the defendant. A smaller amount of the drug was seized in a bag and residence, the court statement said.

