Colombo, Sri Lanka (CNN) Sri Lanka's ruling party has won a landslide victory in parliamentary elections, the country's Election Commission declared Friday, consolidating the Rajapaksa family's control on power.

Final results on Friday showed that Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa's Sri Lanka Podujana Party (SLPP) -- or Sri Lanka People's Front -- won 145 seats in the 225-member Parliament, just five seats short of a majority needed to carry out constitutional changes, without the support of smaller allied parties.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa is now expected to swear his younger brother back into the position, after naming him head of the caretaker government in December.

"People have once again imposed their full confidence in us. We will fulfill their aspirations and will always value the confidence they have placed in us," said Mahinda Rajapaksa after the results were declared.

Following Friday's result, Mahinda Rajapaksa tweeted that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called to congratulate him.

