(CNN) A barrage of online abuse directed at a South Korean lawmaker over her choice of attire has sparked a debate in the East Asian nation, where women have long complained about sexism and a patriarchal culture.

The look in question? A red and white shirt dress.

Not long after lawmaker Ryu Ho-jeong wore the dress to South Korea's legislative assembly on Tuesday, social media was flooded with misogynistic comments about her outfit, demonstrating something of the sexism that female politicians in the country can face.

Some posters said her look was not appropriate for parliament, where 19% of representatives are women -- the largest ever proportion of female lawmakers in South Korea's legislature, but still low by international standards. Others questioned why she deserved to be in parliament in the first place.

"Soon she'll come to work in a bikini," wrote one. "Is this a bar?" wrote another on a Facebook page for supporters of President Moon Jae-in's left-wing Democratic Party. Some also questioned her age -- at 27, Ryu is the youngest member of the National Assembly.

