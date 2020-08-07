China risks paying 'high cost' for South China Sea intimidation, Japan defense chief says

Tokyo (CNN) China's attempts to change the status quo in the South China Sea risks provoking a stern response from the international community, Japanese Defense Minister Taro Kono told CNN in an exclusive interview Friday.

"Anyone who is trying to change the status quo by force needs to be forced to pay a high cost," Kono said.

Beijing's efforts at transforming obscure sandbars and reefs into a string of highly fortified artificial islands stretching hundreds of miles across the South China Sea does not promote or uphold the international order, the defense minister said.

China has stationed missile batteries and deployments of fighter jets and bombers on several of the newly created islands.

"That is destabilizing," he said. "A free and open maritime order in the South China Sea is as important as any other place and what happens there ... will concern the international community."

