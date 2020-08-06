Monsoon drenches the Korean Peninsula with flooding rains

(CNN) South Korea is in the midst of one of its wettest monsoon seasons in recent memory.

On Wednesday, Seoul recorded nearly 4 inches of rainfall, adding to an already incredibly wet early August.

The capital city of Seoul has recorded rainfall each of the first six days of the month, tallying a whopping 11 inches in less than one week. Climatologically, August is the second wettest month of the year in Seoul, with an average monthly rainfall of about 14 inches.

That number could be eclipsed in the coming days. Another round of heavy rain will soak the region courtesy of the remnants of Tropical Storm Hagupit.

