Officials found the body of a 5-year-old girl who went missing as Isaias pounded Northeast

(CNN) The body of 5-year-old Eliza Talal was found Wednesday after she went missing from her Pennsylvania home at the height of the storm a day earlier, Towamencin Township Police Chief Tim Dickinson said.

Eliza, who the chief said had autism and was reportedly nonverbal, was last seen around noon on Tuesday before she walked away from her home, which backs into a creek, the chief said.

"We believe based on the circumstances, that she left the house and somehow went into the water," Dickinson said.

Authorities and volunteers conducted an extensive search.

"I can tell you that these police officers here, and first responders, and community members, searched tirelessly," the chief, who was visibly emotional said. "Our prayers go out to her family, who have suffered a terrible loss. Not the result that we were certainly hoping for."

7 people dead

Eliza is one of at least seven people who died during the storm this week.

Two people were killed when a tornado struck a mobile home park in Windsor, North Carolina, Bertie County officials said. At least a dozen others were injured.

In St. Mary's County in southern Maryland, the driver of a car died after a tree fell on the vehicle's roof. At least three separate tornadoes were reported in the southern part of the state early Tuesday -- two in St. Mary's County and one in Calvert County.

In New York, 60-year-old Mario Siles was found dead inside a 2014 Dodge van "with trauma about the head and body," a New York Police Department spokeswoman said.

In Delaware, an 83-year-old woman was found under a large branch in a pond near her home, Cpl. Jason Hatchell with Delaware State Police told CNN.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced one storm-related death in Lancaster County.

More outages than Superstorm Sandy in one state

The storm may have passed quickly by some states, but it left behind lasting damage.

Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo says Isaias left more people in the state without power than Superstorm Sandy.

At least 150,000 residents lost power during this week's storm, the governor said. About 23,000 were without power early Thursday, poweroutage.us showed.

One Rhode Island resident told CNN affiliate WJAR they were home as the storm ripped trees from the ground and snapped power lines.

"We heard this bomb. I said 'oh God it sounds like a tree come down,'" Flo Crompton said.

Communities under a state of emergency

In New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo declared a state of emergency for several counties following the storm and ordered the mobilization of 50 members of the state's National Guard with vehicles to help Putnam County officials respond to the aftermath.

"We're taking an all-hands-on-deck approach and activating every resource at our disposal to expedite communities' recovery from the impacts of Tropical Storm Isaias," Cuomo said in a statement.

There were more than 3,000 reports of downed trees in Queens, CNN affiliate WABC reported, some of which caused damage to homes and power outages.

One tree crashed through a home's roof and fell just feet away from a child, the news station reported.

Across Long Island, trees fell on cars, houses and power lines, leaving hundreds of thousands without power, the affiliate said.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont also announced a state of emergency Wednesday citing widespread power outages following the storm.

Both governors have called for investigations into how utility companies responded to the storm. Connecticut had more than 630,000 customers without power early Thursday, while New York had more than 590,000 outages, poweroutage.us reported.

"Several years ago, Connecticut experienced large-scale outages that took days to recover from, and we were told that the utilities were improving their resources so that they can be prepared for the next time Mother Nature inevitably hits again," Lamont wrote on Twitter.

"And now here we are, with a wholly inadequate response to another storm."