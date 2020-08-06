When a nearly 12-foot alligator came toward his 4-year-old, this dad sprung into action

(CNN) Andrew Grande didn't hesitate before jumping into action when he saw a massive alligator making its way to his 4-year-old daughter.

"When I first saw him, the only thing I was thinking of was just getting my daughter, just getting her out of the way, " he said. "What his intentions were, I'm not 100% sure, but I wasn't going to find out."

The child was with her brother and a babysitter by a canal behind their home in late July, Grande told CNN, fishing and catching crabs. When their father spotted the nearly 12-foot alligator heading toward them, he said he ran out, picked his daughter up, and got the babysitter and his son within their home's fence.

He says he then threw his daughter over the fence to safety as the alligator neared his feet.

Andrew Grande's daughter and son

"He was by far the biggest one we've ever seen, and in fact, they have never done that before. Usually they keep their distance, just pass by," the League City, Texas, resident said. "You don't even know they're there, but this guy's intentions were definitely a little different."

