Three teens arrested at Mar-a-Lago after fleeing from police

(CNN) Three teenage boys were arrested after they fled police and ended up at President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida with a loaded AK-47 assault rifle in a backpack, according to a Palm Beach Police affidavit.

The 15-year-old boys were arrested and taken into custody shortly after midnight on July 31, but CNN has only recently obtained reports of the incident since the suspects are juveniles and the information needed further clearance before it was made public.

According to an affidavit from the Palm Beach Police Department, an officer saw the teens in a silver Hyundai parked with the daytime running lights on. When the officer turned on his overhead lights, the driver of the Hyundai tried to flee and a high speed car chase began, it said.

The teenagers drove approximately two miles and eventually stopped and abandoned the car near the Mar-a-Lago resort, according to the affidavit. Police then contacted Mar-a-Lago security and officers with K-9s and aviation surveillance were sent to search President Trump's resort, the affidavit said.

All three suspects were found and taken into custody and Mar-a-Lago security found the backpack with an AK-47 and a magazine containing 14 rounds on the resort grounds, according to the police affidavit. The backpack also contained information identifying one of the boys, the affidavit said.

