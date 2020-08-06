Good Samaritan dies while trying to save three children from drowning in California river

(CNN) A 29-year-old man is dead after jumping into a California river to rescue three children who were swept away in the water.

Two eight-year-old girls and a 10-year-old boy were playing in the Kings River Wednesday when they were pulled under a bridge by the current, Reedley Police Department commander Mark Ediger told CNN.

Manjeet Singh was standing on the bank when he saw the kids struggling and decided to jump in at the bridge to save them.

"He didn't know them, but just saw them needing help so he jumped in," said Ediger.

According to police, Singh was pulled underwater shortly after jumping in.

