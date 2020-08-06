Louisville chief of public services, police chief walk out of meeting on Breonna Taylor protests

(CNN) Louisville's police chief and chief of public services walked out of a government oversight committee meeting Monday, citing a recent lawsuit for keeping them from answering questions about the deaths of Breonna Taylor and David McAtee and police actions during protests, according to a city spokesperson.

Taylor, a 26-year-old EMT, was shot eight times after police broke down the door to her apartment while executing a nighttime warrant in a narcotics investigation on March 13. McAtee, 53, was fatally shot on June 1 as police and the Kentucky National Guard dispersed a large crowd. Surveillance footage appeared to show McAtee fire at police first.

"We understand that people in our city want answers. We want them too, and we remain committed to sharing information as soon as we can without jeopardizing pending investigations," Jean Porter, director of communications for the mayor of Louisville, said in a statement.

Chief of Public Services Amy Hess and interim Louisville Police Chief Robert Schroeder had previously agreed to answer questions at the meeting, according to a letter sent by attorneys for the city and Schroeder.

