NY man arrested on new federal charge of destruction of police vehicle after similar state charges

(CNN) A Brooklyn man accused of cutting the brake line of a marked NYPD vehicle more than two weeks ago is now facing a federal charge for his alleged role in the incident.

Prosecutors charged Jeremy Trapp, 24, with one count of destruction of a motor vehicle, according to a criminal complaint obtained by CNN. He is already facing state felony charges of reckless endangerment and criminal mischief, along with five misdemeanor charges in the incident and was released on his own recognizance on those charges.

A picture of the "scissor-like tool" found on defendant Jeremy Trapp, according to the Eastern District of New York.

Federal authorities arrested Trapp at his home early Wednesday, according to a source with knowledge of the arrest. He made his initial court appearance via video conference, at which Judge Steven Gold remanded Trapp into custody.

According to a criminal complaint, a paid informant helped investigators with their case. The informant spoke with Trapp at a Brooklyn demonstration in mid-July. Trapp allegedly called the police racist and expressed a desire to "to harm police officers and their supporters," the complaint reads. He and the informant kept in touch, and Trapp later expressed an interest in burning NYPD precincts and "a way to deal with police cars was to 'cut their brakes off,'" according to the complaint.

Trapp was caught on video, by the informant and NYPD officers conducting surveillance, crawling underneath an NYPD van and "reached for something near one of the vehicle's wheel wells," according to the complaint.

An image of the alleged cut wire found on the NYPD vehicle.

