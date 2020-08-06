The Black children who had guns drawn on them in a stolen vehicle mix-up are traumatized, the mother says

(CNN) Four children are traumatized days after officers in Aurora, Colorado, drew guns on them in a mix-up over a stolen vehicle, the woman driving the vehicle said.

"They're barely eating. They're barely sleeping," Brittney Gilliam told CNN on Wednesday. "They're not doing good at all ... Who would? What kid would? What child would? What parent would?"

Brittney Gilliam was going to a nail salon Sunday with her 6-year-old daughter, 12-year-old sister and 14- and 17-year-old nieces when police drew their weapons on them. Gilliam said she, her sister and 17-year-old niece were handcuffed while police verified that the car Gilliam was driving was not stolen.

Gilliam and all four girls are Black.

Gilliam said her life flashed before her eyes and she worried that someone was going to get seriously hurt as officers ordered her family out of the car and onto the ground. And though the experience was traumatizing for her, too, she said the worst part was feeling like she couldn't protect the girls.