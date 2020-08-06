Errol Louis is the host of "Inside City Hall," a nightly political show on NY1, a New York all-news channel. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his own. View more opinion articles on CNN.

(CNN) First, last and always, Pete Hamill, was a newspaperman from the old school -- happily at home in a newsroom roaring with profanity, poetry, punishing deadlines and quirky personalities. He dropped out of high school, worked in the Brooklyn Navy Yard as a sheet metal worker, did a tour in the Navy -- and then walked into the New York Post in 1960 to start working as a night-shift reporter, the start of what became a legendary career.

Hamill died on Wednesday at the age of 85, days after breaking his hip from a fall. A lot of men and women can turn a phrase, land a big interview, meet a deadline or chase down leads. Hamill did all those things better than most of us. Above all, his writing was top notch, and included magazine pieces and several novels, and he even won a Grammy in 1975 for writing the liner notes to Bob Dylan's "Blood on the Tracks" album.

But for Hamill it was all about newspapers and he worked at many of the major publications in New York City.

A big-city newspaper is a fantastic, wonderfully surreal enterprise, a laboratory of human behavior. People cuss, hustle, smoke, drink and occasionally fight -- and then venture out into crazy, dodgy, dangerous situations over and over again, all to get The Story.

Hamill thrived in that atmosphere. He brought the swagger of his native Brooklyn streets into the newsroom and wrote columns that named the city's heroes and villains and voiced its failures and fantasies.

