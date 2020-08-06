Sony’s WH-1000XM3s are a tough act to follow, as the tech giant’s class-leading headphones were our top pick for over-ear headphones. Well, their successor, the WH-1000XM4s headphones, comfortably fill those large shoes.

While we don’t get a shorter name, the WH-1000XM4s do deliver core enhancements and features while keeping the $349.99 price tag. They’re up for preorder right now, with shipments planned to start rolling out in the middle of this month..

The WH-1000XM4s may look similar to the pair they’re succeeding, but under the hood, there are big improvements. Bluetooth is stronger and supports two connections at once, there’s a new chip that upscales audio and more microphones, which means better voice pickup.

And that’s just the start. We’ve spent more than a week with the WH-1000XM4s and found them to be another class-leading pair of over-ear headphones from Sony. Let’s dive into why these continue the heritage and legacy of the Sony over-ear brand.

Subtle design changes focus on comfort

PHOTO: Jacob Krol/CNN

The WH-1000XM4s keep a similar design to the WH-1000XM3s, offered in the same black or silver. These are slightly lighter compared to the XM3s and come packed in an included hard-shell carrying case. A charging cable, headphone jack adapter and an audio cable are all included. The earcups both swivel 180 degrees, so you can comfortably wear these around your neck when not in use.

The padding on the earcups is more plentiful compared to the XM3s and proved to be quite soft. It’s not a memory foam material, rather they feature a soft foam that takes in air pretty well. When wearing the WH-1000XM4s, these act as a buffer to ensure that they sit properly on your head. They also don’t press too hard on your head and feel comfortable around your ear — and don’t apply an obscene amount of pressure.

Complimenting this enhanced padding is a firm headband padding. It’s more spongy than memory foam, but relieves pressure on your head. It will also let you have longer listening sessions without a pain on the top of your head like other over-ear headphones can cause.

Though the mostly plastic build helps keep them light, for $349.99, we’d like to see a higher-end build. You’ll charge the WH-1000XM4’s via the USB-C port on the right side. The left side features a headphone jack, the power button and a custom button, which you can use to call upon the Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa, but you can also set it to turn ANC on or off. All of these customization options live in the Sony Headphones companion app for Android and iOS.

It’s a minimal amount of buttons and volume and playback controls live as touch sensors on the earcups. On the right ear cup, you can swipe up or down to adjust volume or double-tap to play and pause music.

There are five microphones on the WH-1000XM4s, including two hidden in an oval vent on the earcups. The bottom half of the left earcup also features three more microphones. All of these work together for better voice pickup and to improve on noise cancellation capabilities.

Let’s talk about noise cancellation

PHOTO: Jacob Krol/CNN

The WH-1000XM4s offer passive noise cancellation once you put them on your head, which will block out some of the world, but it doesn’t have any technology to help you in this scenario.

The real star here is active noise cancellation. Essentially, the XM4s use a combination of microphones and an internal processor to block out the world around you and reduce noise. What puts the active in active noise cancellation? Well, that’s the fact that it’s listening in real-time to reduce the noise around you.

And inside the WH-1000XM4 there’s an upgraded SoC — or system on a chip — basically an all-in-one processor: A Bluetooth Audio System on Chip and Sony’s QN1 processor work in combination with another. Essentially, using the chips and microphones, it senses for sound at 700 times per second. The QN1 processor takes that data in real-time and works to cancel noise.

And the results in our testing are quite impressive. They block out the world as well as the WH-1000XM3s. With Ambient Sound Control engaged and set to Noise Cancellation, it reduced the hum of our central AC unit to a soft hum, coming across more as white noise. We could still make out loud trucks passing on the road in front of our window, but it definitely toned things down. Adding music to the equation at just around 25% volume effectively removed the hum and other noises. An emergency vehicle siren passing directly outside could be heard, though.

The real area the WH-1000XM4s have improved upon is with higher frequency noises, which include (at least at the lower end) people talking, birds chirping and sirens. Hopefully, you’re not experiencing too many sirens, but as we’ve made the adjustment to working from home, it can be harder to get in the zone, especially as we’re at home with other family members who like to make phone calls or just chat. Even if you’re in a different room, those voices can still come through, but the XM4s effectively block those out at a much higher rate than the XM3s.

We plan to put this to the test at a coffee shop and other outdoor locations once we get back to normal, but we’re excited about the advancements made with the noise cancellation and think it will be perfect for working around others.

And you still have control over the noise-canceling levels within the app. Sony houses all these controls under “Ambient Sound Control,” which will default to noise canceling, which is the classic experience. You can manually adjust the level via a simple bar in the app that has 20 adjustments for ambient sound. The closer you get to 20, the more environmental sounds are evident.

But like the XM3s, you can have the XM4s personalize the noise-canceling level. Simply hold in the custom button on the left earcup (it’s the slightly longer one) and you’ll hear tones along with the phrase “optimizer start.” This adjusts the noise canceling to your specific environment and will even work to reduce pressure.

If you need to quickly stop playback and end noise cancelation, you can just start talking for the WH-1000XM4s to pause playback and turn off noise cancellation. It will hold this for about 30 seconds after it hears your last word or you can quickly resume with a double tap on the right earcup. It’s much easier than having to manually pause playback and turn off ANC. And it’s arguably easier than having to remove the headphones. But if you’re prone to singing along, we recommend turning off this option. If you don’t, you engage Speak to Chat every time the chorus comes around.