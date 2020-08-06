The old mantra of beans (“Beans, beans, they’re good for your heart” — you know the rest) has been running through my head lately, and not for the reason you might think. Samsung’s bean-shaped true wireless earbuds, the Galaxy Buds Live, are official. And major spoiler alert: We really like them.

And here are the three main reasons: First, the design is surprisingly comfortable, and we feel like stylish secret agents wearing them, especially the ones that come in Mystic Bronze. Second, and similarly to the Galaxy Buds+, the battery life is long and nearly class-leading for a noise-canceling true wireless earbud. And third, they sound really good with no compromises on bass or clarity.

At $169.99, the Galaxy Buds Live also have value going for them, not to mention they start shipping today. We’ve been rocking out with Buds Live for nearly a week, and it’s time for our full review. (We even wore these buds while writing this. That’s dedication.)

Design

PHOTO: Jacob Krol/CNN

Something we weren’t expecting: the Galaxy Buds Live’s surprisingly compact case. It does double duty, providing a home for both buds while also charging them up. The case itself is about half the size of the AirPods Pro or Galaxy Buds+ case and is slightly thicker. It’s square with rounded edges at 50mm by 50.2mm by 27.8mm and weighs in at just 42 grams. It’s easily pocketable; we were able to toss it in front and back jeans pockets and a pocket on the front of a button-down.

You can also charge the carrying case via a wire with USB-C or by laying it on a Qi-enabled wireless charging surface. With wireless charging in tow, you can utilize Wireless PowerShare on a Galaxy smartphone, such as the S20 Ultra or the just-announced Note 20 Ultra.

PHOTO: Jacob Krol/CNN

And the buds themselves are very tiny; each can fit inside a quarter. Once you remove the Buds Live from the carrying case and pop them in your ears, it’s a unique experience. Given the beanlike design, you’ll start by placing the bottom half into your ear. The orientation is pretty easy to figure out, as the bottom features both the speaker and a vent. The bottom half slides into your lower ear, while the top half slides in and sits in a pretty vertical position. In Samsung’s defense, these actually fit with the design of the human ear and easily rest in the canal.

Essentially, the internal hardware is stacked horizontally rather than vertically, which makes these sit flush in your ear. These really don’t protrude at all, and it’s kind of remarkable. You also get your choice of two sizes of wing tips that sit on the top portion of the Galaxy Buds Live, and these also ensure a comfortable experience and extra safety from them falling out. Small wing tips come preinstalled out of the box, but we wound up switching to the large ones for a more comfortable experience.

We tested the Galaxy Buds Live in a variety of scenarios. We wore them for two 45-minute Peloton workouts. We kept them in while walking the streets of New Jersey (with a proper face mask and social distancing rules followed, of course). And most importantly, we wore them around our makeshift workspace in our home. The really good news? They didn’t fall out once, not even with the classic jumping jack test we put all true wireless earbuds through.

They’re quite snug. You also shouldn’t worry about these getting stuck in your ear. After all, they’re not tiny enough to slide in, and enough of each bud is in your ear for you to easily remove them if need be.

PHOTO: Jacob Krol/CNN

And if you’re wondering about color? Well, the Galaxy Buds Live are available in standard black and white as well as Mystic Bronze. We’ve been testing out the latter, and the color really pops. It’s a glossy finish on the outside, and the Buds Live have a brushed rose gold finish that’s just very shiny. You might attract some looks, but someone would really need to focus on your ear. It’s a simple way to add a splash of color to your wardrobe, and if you ever misplace a Buds Live, we bet the Mystic Bronze will make it easier to find. But, yes, we’re big fans of Mystic Bronze and can’t wait to pair these with a Note 20 Ultra of the same color.

The ergonomic design of the Buds Live don’t apply all that much pressure to your ear —- it only took us about 30 minutes, or one listen of a short playlist, to get a real feel for them. And truth be told, we quickly forgot they were even in our ears.

Some other true wireless earbuds can cause added pressure to your ear canal (that’s why so many choose to include vents or pump some outside noise in), but we didn’t experience this all that much with the Galaxy Buds Live. Within the companion app, you can even switch on a setting that “relieves pressure with ambient sound,” which essentially means that when noise cancellation is turned off, it will pump in sounds from the world around you. It’s similar to the transparency feature we liked on the AirPods Pro.

Even with noise cancellation on, we didn’t feel much extra pressure in our ears, allowing us to wear the Galaxy Buds Live for longer periods of time. Additionally, next to the speaker on the lower portion, you’ll notice a second grille, which is an air vent that helps to alleviate pressure or the feeling that you’re in a box. It’s a thoughtful addition.

And one other question we’ve been fielding is about the hard nature of the outside of the buds. Yes, that glossy finish isn’t very malleable, nor is it soft to the touch. But it’s also not sharp and doesn’t really poke your ear. It has curved machined edges and shouldn’t cause discomfort. On the side facing your ear, it’s a matte plastic finish and doesn’t feel very abrasive. The bottom portion sits comfortably in the lower ear, and the wing tips up top can alleviate any discomfort.

All in all, Samsung has managed to introduce a whole new design for true wireless earbuds that, sure, kind of makes them look like in-ear monitors, spawning a flood of memes, but in reality and after testing proves to be incredibly ergonomic. You can comfortably wear them for six- or eight-hour sessions, and that’s exactly what we did.

Let’s talk sound