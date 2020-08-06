The Mac is getting a big upgrade with Big Sur (macOS 11) this fall. It’s arguably the biggest change since the original macOS and lays the groundwork for Apple Silicon, an Apple-made chip that will replace Intel in Macs.

You can join the prerelease fun with the macOS Big Sur Public Beta, starting today, but if you dive into the public beta, know that slowdowns and bugs are common and expected. We highly recommend you first create a backup.

So what’s new with Big Sur? The big story is all about design.

To some degree, it’s classic Mac, infused with iOS. Corners are rounded throughout, and we mean the honest-to-goodness corners of all windows are now rounded. Control Center is now on the Mac and fits the bill with quick access to settings. Widgets, the highly anticipated new design in iOS 14, are coming to the Mac as well.

Core applications are finally getting the attention they deserve. We begged for updates to Messages and Apple didn’t disappoint. Safari received an overhaul with new features and speed improvements. And as you discover Big Sur, you’ll find more features and tidbits.

For now, as we did with iOS 14 and iPadOS 14, we preview Big Sur (we’ve been using the developer beta since June 22). A full review will come this fall, but for now, let’s talk about what sticks out.

It’s a refreshing design

Like we said right after WWDC 2020, Big Sur is essentially a full redesign of the user interface. It can be jarring for some at first, but we’ve quickly fallen into a groove. Keep in mind that we haven’t used it as our daily machine given software applications that need updates, but we’ve become familiar with it.

The first big change? Well, any corner of any window in macOS right now is square with subtle curves. Now in Big Sur, they’re noticeably rounded. It’s a more sleek design look that feels in line with the rest of the WYSIWYG experience of the Mac. There’s also a lighter casting on all the windows that makes the edges more see-through and helps you navigate or find your desktop a little quicker.

But most importantly, it equalizes the palate of colors across macOS, iOS and iPadOS. Apple has made it clear that the Mac (and macOS) isn’t going anywhere, but the ecosystem is going to work even better together. iPad and iPhone apps will be able to be turned into Mac apps with ease. It’s why we saw the new Sidebar interface on the iPad that looks more like a computer. It all works together better.

Similarly, when you save or export a document, you’ll see a new interface that reminds us of the share sheet on iOS and iPadOS. It’s clean, has larger buttons and puts the focus on helping you leave the window faster. It especially cleans up the printing interface.

You’ll also notice that since the top menu bar is nearly fully translucent, it lets your desktop shine through more.

PHOTO: APPLE

But arguably, the bigger point of discussion are the new icons for nearly every stock app on the mac. For starters, they’re more rounded, which is similar to iOS and iPadOS, but some of them just look entirely different. We’ll let you judge, but check out the photos.

For the most part, the design changes streamline macOS and help it fit in better with iOS and iPadOS.

Control Center is terrific