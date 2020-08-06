Back in January, we sung the praises of Everlane’s newly released Perform Legging. The pinnacle of stylish minimalism, Everlane delivered when it came to their most requested item at the time; we found the leggings to be ideal for everyday wear and for holding their own during any workout thrown their way.

But leggings in summer? No, thanks. Enter Everlane’s latest activewear innovation: the Perform Bike Short, the Perform Legging’s little sibling, released earlier this summer. And like their longer counterparts, these shorts are sure to become not only an activewear staple but also a casual wardrobe go-to in general.

The lowdown

Though they’re by no means new to the apparel scene (shoutout to the ‘80s), trendwise, bike shorts are back in a big way this season — and not just for summertime cycling or sweaty cardio classes. Throw on an oversize tee or loose sweatshirt over your bike shorts and you’ve got the ideal look for lounging around while the weather is warm.

Like the Perform Legging, the Perform Bike Short is made from premium performance fabric sourced from Italy. It’s 58% nylon and provides both light compression and sweat-wicking capabilities. In terms of design, the shorts have an extra high waist and minimal seams, plus a small pocket hidden in the inner waistband for your phone or keys. Finally, an 8-inch inseam is the perfect happy medium between too short and too long.

The bike shorts come in two colorways: classic black and a unique, rich copper hue. Both are neutral enough to be worn with pretty much any top.

The rundown

The Perform Bike Short PHOTO: Everlane

Everlane sent me a pair of the copper Perform Bike Shorts just in time for the worst summer heat wave. But in spite of the heat, these shorts held up during cardio workouts, core training exercises, walks around the neighborhood and hangouts around the house.

The shorts feel thin and soft, so they’re ultra comfortable to slide on, and hit a few inches above my knee (I’m 5 feet, 6 inches tall and wear a size large). And movement isn’t an issue when you’re wearing them, either; no slipping down or riding up to be found here. Not to mention these shorts have no trouble holding their shape after going in the wash. Meanwhile, the cool copper color was a welcome addition to my previously all-black shorts collection.

Though the copper version does show some sweat, it’s minimal for a non-black bike short, and any moisture dried up within mere minutes after my workout was finished. In fact, I’d describe them as relatively breathable bottoms.

The bottom line

The Perform Bike Short PHOTO: Everlane

Overall, the Perform Bike Short is a welcome addition to any wardrobe, workout or otherwise. Lightweight, breathable and technical enough for any activity, these shorts are destined to become summer’s do-it-all bottoms.

The Perform Bike Short is available in sizes XS through XXL (though the clearly popular copper colorway is currently sold out in several sizes) and goes for $38. Pick up a pair for yourself at Everlane soon, and spend the rest of the summer sporting the bike shorts your closet has been missing.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer’s listed price at the time of publication.