One quarantine game we’ve gotten pretty good at is making coffee at home. From French press to automatic drips to iced coffee, we’ve brewed and served and tasted it so many ways.

And we’re not slowing down on that morning caffeine infusion anytime soon. In fact, we’re doubling down on gear to take us straight through the fall. Below, scroll through all the kitchen accessories you need to make your best cup of coffee, according to the experts.

Coffee makers

Technivorm Moccamaster 40-Ounce Coffee Brewer in Polished Silver ($309, originally $359; amazon.com)

When we tested automatic drip coffee makers earlier this summer, this one was among our highest rated. While it’s a splurge, it’s a beautifully designed, quality machine, and if you’re spending as much time brewing from home as we are, it may well be worth it.

Manual 3-in-1 Coffeemaker ($140; uncommongoods.com)

We are also partial to the more turnkey option of French press brewing. This handsome manual option is Humblemaker Coffee founder Chris Smith’s French press of choice, but it’s way more than just a press. “It can also be used for pour-over coffee and to make cold brew, so you really get a lot of bang for your buck,” Smith says.

Varia Multi Brewer ($149; amazon.com)

Other coffee entrepreneurs like a multitasking device these days too. Amber Jacobsen, co-founder and director of Partners Coffee in Brooklyn, New York, says she loves to “switch up my routine with different brew methods, from French press to moka pot. This is designed with six brew methods in one sleek package, including cold brew and flash brew. Its intuitive design is also very user-friendly — a must for busy mornings when I’m multitasking making coffee while wrangling my twins!”

Chemex Pour-Over Glass Coffee Maker ($44.95; amazon.com)

Like hordes of coffee purists, Chris Smith’s alternative favorite brewing device is an old-school Chemex: “Easy to use, timeless and with a great design.”

Mr. Coffee Programmable 12-Cup Coffee Maker ($24.99, originally $29.99; target.com)

Underscored’s automatic drip test also favored this budget winner: an easy, clean, quick pot for about the price of three fancy to-go lattes.

Kalita Wave 185 Drippers ($26.11, originally $44; amazon.com)

Making coffee for one each morning and want that one to be professional-quality? Opt for a pour-over filter that brews directly into a coffee cup.

“With this one, I brew more consistently tasty coffee than with the popular alternatives,” shares Maciej Kasperowicz, director of coffee for Trade Coffee. “I taught my roommate to use it in March and he was immediately making iced coffee with it that was totally delicious.”

Cold brew