Tel Aviv lights up its city hall with the Lebanese flag in a sign of solidarity

(CNN) Israel considers Lebanon an enemy state, but today, Tel Aviv stood in solidarity with its northern neighbor.

The city's municipality building was lit up with an image of the Lebanese flag on Wednesday evening as a show of support for Beirut, which was heavily damaged by Tuesday's blast.

"Humanity comes before any conflict, and our hearts are with the Lebanese people following this terrible disaster," Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai said in a statement.

It has become a tradition in Tel Aviv to use the large frontage of the building to demonstrate solidarity with a city or a country that has suffered misfortune, whether man-made or otherwise.

The show of support followed the massive explosion that rocked the Lebanese capital of Beirut on Tuesday evening, killing at least 135 people and injuring at least 5,000 more, according to the Lebanese Health Minister.

