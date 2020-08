Satellite imagery reveals new penguin colonies in Antarctica

(CNN) Satellite imaging has revealed that there are nearly 20% more emperor penguin colonies in Antarctica than previously thought.

However, while the discovery has been welcomed, the previously undiscovered animals will act as "canaries in the coalmine" when it comes to studying the impact of global warming , experts have said.

Scientists discovered 11 new colonies, meaning there are now 61 colonies across the continent overall.

The study, which used satellite mapping technology, will "provide an important benchmark for monitoring the impact of environmental change on the population of this iconic bird," researchers said.

Satellite images revealed the new penguin colonies.

Writing in the journal Remote Sensing in Ecology and Conservation, the authors explained that they used images from the European Commission's Copernicus Sentinel-2 satellite mission to locate the birds. The satellite is part of a program to observe earth and any changes to the environment.

