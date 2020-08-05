This was excerpted from the August 4 edition of CNN's Meanwhile in America, the daily email about US politics for global readers. Click here to read past editions and subscribe.

(CNN) Could the first shots of a new Cold War be fired over teen dance videos?

Trump, as usual, is sowing confusion and chaos. He wants TikTok's US operations to be sold to a non-Chinese company -- possibly Microsoft -- by September 15, but is also demanding a pile of cash for the US Treasury.

TikTok may be just the start. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who leads the US march to eradicate Chinese giant Huawei from the West, has warned of wider action, accusing Middle Kingdom tech firms of " feeding data directly into the Chinese Communist Party. " Since China is unlikely to spike its guns, we could see the global tech sector split into dueling Western and Chinese firms and applications, in a splintering that could reshape the whole internet.

'Very serious. A lot of water. A lot of water coming from that storm'

As if the pandemic and attendant crushing economic pressure weren't enough, America was sandwiched by natural disasters this week. To the West, the Apple Fire near Los Angeles, California, forced thousands to evacuate. On the other side of the country, fierce wind and rain thrashed the East coast. "Very serious. A lot of water. A lot of water coming from that storm," Trump noted during a press briefing on Monday.

Meanwhile, tropical storm Isaias briefly strengthened into a hurricane as it traveled north toward the US.

'The Postal Service has ample capacity'