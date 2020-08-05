What a presidential candidate's VP pick says about them

This was excerpted from the August 3 edition of CNN's Meanwhile in America, the daily email about US politics for global readers. Click here to read past editions and subscribe.

Above all, Biden must avoid damaging his own hopes. In 2008, Republican Sen. John McCain of Arizona shocked the political world by choosing a little-known Alaskan named Sarah Palin. It worked great when the self-described "pit bull" gave an electrifying convention speech. But soon she was being lampooned on late-night TV. Few saw her as a potential president, and the ticket soon lost to Barack Obama and his more effective pick -- Biden.

'Do we think pubs are more important than schools?'

It could soon be last orders in England's newly reopened pubs. Amid signs of a coronavirus resurgence in the UK, a top government adviser has warned thirsty Brits that they may have to choose between their pints and allowing schools to restart in the fall as hoped.

"Closing some of the other networks, some of the other activities, may well be required to enable us to open schools. It might come down to a question of which do you trade off against each other, and then that's a matter of prioritizing. Do we think pubs are more important than schools?" Professor Graham Medley -- who chairs the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies subgroup on pandemic modeling -- told BBC radio Saturday.

Pubs and bars worldwide have become hot spots for the disease. In Scotland, which recently opened pubs, a bar in the northeastern city of Aberdeen already appears to have emerged as the source of a Covid-19 cluster. In the United States, some officials are increasingly frustrated that months of shutdowns are being squandered by Americans now flocking to bars -- in Ohio alone, 46 bars and restaurants have been cited for violations related to Covid-19 since May.

On this side of the pond, it may be too late to weigh the beer vs. books tradeoff. Despite President Donald Trump's demands for all schools to reopen, many districts have already decided that kids will start the year with online learning. Universities are following suit. Given the current out-of-control spread of the virus and the fears of a second wave in winter, there's a good chance American students will be stuck at home for many more months.

And that may just drive more and more parents to drink.

'This epidemic right now is different'