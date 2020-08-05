Virginia mayor urged to resign after allegedly saying Joe Biden picked 'Aunt Jemima' as his VP

(CNN) Backlash in a small Virginia town was swift after a racist and sexist post showed up on the mayor's Facebook page.

"Joe Biden has just announced Aunt Jemima as his VP pick," read the statement posted to the Facebook page of Luray Mayor Barry Presgraves.

But Presgraves seemed to suggest that his community was overreacting, telling a local news outlet, "Hell no, I'm not resigning."

While the social media post appeared on an account bearing Presgraves' name, CNN has not confirmed that he was the writer.

CNN has reached out to Presgraves for comment, but has not yet heard back.

The Luray controversy comes as former Vice President Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, is narrowing down whom he'll pick to be his running mate. Several of his contenders are Black women.

It also follows Quaker Oats' announcement in June that it would retire the Aunt Jemima brand and logo , acknowledging its origins are based on a racial stereotype.

Councilman said he encouraged mayor to apologize

Luray town councilman Joey Sours said Tuesday that he had spoken to the mayor and had encouraged him to apologize publicly.

"The comments, which I find to be hurtful, divisive and potentially damaging to our community, do not in any way reflect my thoughts, feelings or values," Sours said in a statement.

"I spoke with the mayor personally to encourage him to publicly apologize for sharing the meme, regardless of his intent, due to the resultant impact and to make every effort to rectify the situation."