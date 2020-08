Virginia mayor urged to resign after allegedly saying Joe Biden picked 'Aunt Jemima' as his VP

(CNN) Backlash in a small Virginia town was swift after a racist and sexist post showed up on the mayor's Facebook page.

"Joe Biden has just announced Aunt Jemima as his VP pick," read the statement posted to the Facebook page of Luray Mayor Barry Presgraves.

The post was deleted once people on social media, including members of the Luray town council, called it out for being racist, the Washington Post reported. One council member called the mayor's words "inappropriate," another called for him to apologize and yet another called for his resignation.

But Presgraves seemed to suggest that his community was overreacting, telling a local news outlet, "Hell no, I'm not resigning."

"I thought it was humorous," Presgraves told Page Valley News . "I had no idea people would react the way they did. I think people have gone overboard on this ... It's an election year."