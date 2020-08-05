UConn becomes first school in college football's top division to cancel 2020 season

(CNN) The University of Connecticut has canceled its 2020 football season amid growing concerns surrounding Covid-19.

With Wednesday's announcement from the school, the Huskies became the first FBS team to suspend its program due to the global pandemic.

After receiving guidance from state and public health officials and consulting with football student-athletes, we've decided that @UConnFootball will not compete on the gridiron this season. https://t.co/R5dLlnFNo9 — UConn Huskies (@UConnHuskies) August 5, 2020

"After receiving guidance from state and public health officials and consulting with football student-athletes, we've decided that we will not compete on the gridiron this season," UConn Director of Athletics David Benedict said in a news release.

"The safety challenges created by Covid-19 place our football student-athletes at an unacceptable level of risk."

The domino effect

