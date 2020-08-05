A woman in Texas is praying every night below her husband's hospital window as he fights the coronavirus

(CNN) If you ask Michelle Gutierrez, there's nothing more powerful than love and prayer -- that's why when her husband, David, who's battling coronavirus, was put on a ventilator, she knew exactly what to do.

Every day for the past two weeks, Michelle has been visiting her husband at St. Luke's hospital in Houston, Texas. Even though he's in a coma and can't hear or see her, she told CNN, she stands in the parking lot underneath his hospital room window and prays for him an hour every day.

"I can see him in my mind," Michelle said. "I can put it all together when I'm praying, I can see him in that bed, and it puts a smile on my face even though he isn't where I want him to be."

On June 25, Michelle said she tested positive for the coronavirus and David tested negative. As she fought hard to overcome it, David started developing symptoms and on July 1, she said he tested positive. As she monitored David's symptoms and oxygen levels at home, with each passing day, they got worse.

On July 8, David was hospitalized. About 10 days later, Michelle said she got a call from a nurse saying he was going to be put on a ventilator because his oxygen levels had dropped to an unhealthy level.

